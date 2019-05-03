(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s consumer inflation slowed unexpectedly in April in a sign that weak domestic demand is taking its toll on prices.

Consumer prices rose 19.5 percent in April from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 19.7 percent in March, Turkstat said on Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 18 economists was for an increase of 20.4 percent. Prices rose 1.7 percent in the month.

Key Insights

Food inflation was the outlier as it accelerated to 31.9 percent from 29.8 percent the previous month, the highest since at least 2004. It remains well above the central bank’s year-end forecast of 16 percent.

The government has so far failed to keep food costs in check despite a campaign of threats, fines and deep discounts. Food inflation hovered near 30 percent in the first quarter, nearly double the central bank’s year-end estimate.

The rise in food was more than offset by a broad-based slowdown in prices from textiles to housing and transportation.

A core index that strips out volatile items such as gold, food and energy dropped to 16.3 percent from 17.5 percent, showing a marked improvement in underlying price dynamics.

Producer prices rose an annual 30.1 percent, compared with a gain of 29.6 percent in March, showing that manufacturers and service providers are still passing higher costs from the lira’s weakness on to consumers.

Markets

The lira was little changed after the data, trading 0.1 percent weaker at 5.9715 versus the dollar at 10:05 a.m. in Istanbul.

Get More

Read more on the central bank’s latest inflation report here.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cagan Koc in Istanbul at ckoc2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, ;Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.