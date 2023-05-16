You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
47m ago
Turkish Corporate Bonds Slump to Six-Month Lows After Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish corporate bonds slumped after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was only narrowly denied victory in the first round of voting on Sunday, pushing them back to levels last seen six months ago.
The average spread on Turkish dollar-denominated corporate bonds — including bank heavyweights Turkiye Is Bankasi and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, and telecoms firm Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS — jumped 105 basis points to 6.2 percentage points, the highest since Nov. 14, according to a Bloomberg index.
The cost of insuring the government’s debt against a default also spiked, as the results wrong-footed investors betting on an end to Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies, which include keeping interest rates well below the level of inflation. Citigroup strategists moved Turkish corporate credit to underweight from market weight, citing Erdogan’s “surprisingly strong” results in the first round of voting and bond market volatility.
“The next five years will likely be quite difficult for Turkey,” said Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging markets corporate debt at Barings. “There is a risk that the government resorts to measures like restricting FX transactions for individuals or corporates, as they try to control the exchange rate, which makes it difficult for the corporates that have FX obligations to service their debts.”
The biggest loss was in June 2028 bonds of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS, which slumped about 3.1 cents on the dollar Monday to 78.3 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Istanbul-based brewer’s stocks also fell 10% on Tuesday for a second day.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:57
Cast of 'BlackBerry' film discuss the company's rise and fall
-
5:50
'BlackBerry' movie: Meet the actor playing Jim Balsillie
-
8:09
Eric Nuttall: Canadian energy producers most undervalued on the planet
-
7:07
Evictions: These are your rights as renter in each province and territory
-
3:07
Canadians spending on services, but pullback expected: RBC
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall