Turkey’s top administrative court revoked the museum status of Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia, in effect allowing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to take the controversial step of converting the Byzantine-era cathedral into a mosque.

The court on Friday canceled a 1934 cabinet decree signed by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the secular republic, that had turned Hagia Sophia from a mosque into a museum, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Erdogan in May joined prayers at the 6th-century building to mark the Ottoman army’s 1453 conquest of Constantinople, now Istanbul, as part of his long push to reverse that process.

Erdogan has rebuffed criticism from the U.S. and neighboring Greece, which urged Turkey to maintain the site’s museum status. Hagia Sophia -- included on UNESCO’s World Heritage List -- carries a special significance for Greeks, who see it as one of the most important Christian monuments and a legacy of an Orthodox tradition dating back to the Byzantine empire.

A move to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque could help Erdogan consolidate popular support. His conservative base, which regards the building as the first mosque used in Istanbul after the Ottoman conquest, is being wooed by rivals who have played up the country’s religious link to the empire.

“This is an important turning point for Turkey,” local media cited Numan Kurtulmus, a deputy chairman of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, as saying on Wednesday. “Our people are looking forward to the opening of Hagia Sophia for worship.”

