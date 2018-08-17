(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish appeals court rejected U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson’s bid for freedom, setting the stage for a new round of sanctions by the Trump administration.

Brunson’s lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt told Bloomberg via text message that he might appeal the decision. The American has been held for nearly two years over what Turkey says was his role in a failed coup.

The lira weakened after the ruling and was trading 5.2 percent lower at 6.1500 per dollar at 3:16 p.m. in Istanbul.

Read more: Mnuchin Says Turkey Faces More Sanctions If Pastor Not Released

