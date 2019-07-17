(Bloomberg) -- A group of assailants targeted Turkish diplomats at an eatery in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, an attack that reportedly left a deputy consul dead, according to Iraqi and Turkish television channels.

Turkey’s deputy consul in Erbil was killed along with two companions, Iraq’s Sumaria TV reported, citing a security official, which couldn’t be independently verified. Turkey’s Haberturk television also said the attack resulted in casualties. The incident took place at a coffee shop in the Ain Kawah area of Erbil in a semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, according to Sumaria.

