A leading association of Turkish doctors said on Tuesday that nearly 1,000 people are being infected with the coronavirus every day in Ankara alone, questioning the accuracy of government figures which put the daily nationwide tally of new cases at around the same level.

“The number of new cases has gone up significantly over the past week,” said Ali Karakoc, the general secretary of the Ankara Chamber of Doctors, Turkey’s second largest with 13,000 members. Official data “fail to reflect the true state of play in the country.”

The Ministry of Health declined to comment when asked about the discrepancy and accusations of misreporting.

The intervention caps days of criticism from opposition politicians and some doctors who say the daily case count provided by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca portrays a far rosier picture than the reality.

Koca has been warning of a potential spike in new cases due to poor social distancing, especially at coastal towns where millions of Turks flocked after the government declared victory against the virus in June, easing restrictions to rescue a deteriorating economy.

Even so, the official daily count of new infections has remained stable at under 1,000, while authorities stopped providing a detailed breakdown of patients in intensive care units or on ventilators. Hospitals are fast running out of beds and new patients are being asked to quarantine and take medication at home.

