Mar 9, 2023
Turkish Election Kingmaker Wins Surprise Ruling to Get State Aid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Turkey’s top court overturned a block on the leading pro-Kurdish party’s access to government aid, in a boost to an opposition group that could be kingmaker in this year’s elections.
The Constitutional Court made the ruling as part of a trial over separatism charges against the party, known as the HDP, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. It had frozen around $29 million in government funds to the group in January.
Eight members of the court backed overturning January’s ruling to block aid, while seven voted to keep it, Anadolu said.
HDP is the largest party that hasn’t joined the main opposition alliance, which on Monday announced a joint candidate for May’s presidential elections.
Quiet Politician Steps Up to Challenge Erdogan as Vote Looms
Turkey’s leading political parties get regular government aid, with the amount usually rising in election years.
The top court is yet to decide whether to disband HDP on grounds of separatism. Such a ban necessitates at least 10 votes from 15 judges.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
