(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s finance minister defended the accuracy of official economic figures after the main opposition challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it an issue in this week’s election.

Nureddin Nebati ruled out the possibility that the state statistics agency could be falsifying the numbers and called any claims questioning its credibility “speculative.”

“The opposition is leading a campaign over TurkStat,” Nebati told CNNTurk TV on Tuesday evening. “If these people came and said we do not accept the statistics agency in London, we do not accept the prices they’ve collected, they would get beaten up.”

Turkish authorities have had to go on the defensive after Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, accused the government of covering up the true state of the economy and pledged to probe top institutions if he were to win the May 14 election.

TurkStat initially declined a request for comment from Bloomberg regarding Kilicdaroglu’s accusations but on Tuesday published a statement saying it stood by its data and methodology, which it described as being in line with international standards.

Nebati echoed the message by saying “those who reject TurkStat are rejecting Eurostat.” The Turkish agency was audited by and is affiliated with the EU’s statistics office, he said.

Erdogan has the power to appoint the chairman of TurkStat, the agency responsible for compiling economic figures ranging from inflation to gross domestic product. It’s come under increased scrutiny from critics who suggest it may be understating the severity of inflation in Turkey.

The squeeze on the cost of living is a key issue for voters in the closest election since Erdogan came to power two decades ago. Consumer inflation accelerated to over 85% last year before slowing under 50% in April.

