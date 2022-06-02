(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish company that makes the unmanned aerial combat drones used by Ukraine to fight Russian forces gave a Lithuanian crowdfunding group one for free after the campaign raised 5 million euros ($5.4 million) in just three days.

Baykar Tech, the maker of the Bayraktar drone, said it would waive the fee for purchasing the drone and requested that the funds be used for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Lithuania said it would transfer 1.5 million euros to buy ammunition for the drone, according to journalist Andrius Tapinas, who organized the fund-raising.

The private crowdfunding campaign went viral in the Baltic nation of 2.8 million, drawing donations from thousands of Lithuanians including teenagers, nursing home residents and former President Dalia Grybauskaite. Lithuanians won’t “stand by and watch how old Europe is unwilling to help Ukraine” obtain weapons, Tapinas said.

The Baltic country is one of Europe’s harshest critics of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and has moved quickly to supply weapons, while also cutting energy links with Russia.

