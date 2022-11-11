(Bloomberg) --

Top Turkish business representatives are calling for a switch to hyperinflationary accounting, warning that the current system gives a misleading measure of profitability.

“Companies are having to pay taxes on non-existent profits,” Dunya newspaper cited Nurettin Ozdebir, head of the Ankara Chamber of Industry, as saying on Friday. “No matter what one earns under such high inflation, one is losing capital,” added Sahin Bilgic, chairman of the Adana Commodity Exchange. Earlier this week Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, said a change in accounting rules was “essential.”

In hyperinflationary accounting, non-monetary items such as inventories are adjusted to ensure balance sheets reflect purchasing power. Turkish accounting standards require three-year cumulative inflation of around 100% in order for the system to be used. That level was breached almost a year ago, but a law passed in January said it can’t be implemented until 2023’s full-year earnings.

Annual Turkish consumer price inflation accelerated past 85% in October, while producer prices rose 158%. Price gains have quickened since the central bank started its easing cycle in September. Since then, the benchmark one-week repo rate has been slashed by 850 basis points to 10.5%, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging a single-digit rate by the end of the year.

The net income of companies in the benchmark Borsa Istanbul-100 index rose by an average of 90% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to calculations using Bloomberg data. In the first nine months, total profit of Turkish banks surged five-fold from a year earlier, banking regulator data show.

“Today, no balance sheet is reflecting the facts,” Nedim Turkmen, a certified public accountant, said by phone. “We are in a fake paradise. Without hyperinflationary accounting, what we see are only zombie companies.”

