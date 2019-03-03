(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish government’s campaign of threats, fines and deep discounts to curtail runaway food inflation appears to be paying off.

Annual price growth probably eased below 20 percent for the first time in half a year, with a sputtering economy and a more steady currency setting the stage for further disinflation ahead. Data due Monday will show consumer prices in February grew 19.9 percent percent from a year earlier, according to the median of 17 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey.

The political spotlight is on inflation four weeks before local elections test President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on power as Turkey sinks into recession following a currency crash last year. The runup in food costs disproportionately hurts the base of the president’s ruling party among the poorer sections of the country’s 82 million people.

“We expect a positive outcome from the February inflation print,” said Carla Slim, an economist for Standard Chartered Plc in Dubai, pointing to “relative lira stability and cooling food inflation.”

As inflation stabilizes, the central bank is waiting for what Governor Murat Cetinkaya has called a “convincing” deceleration before resuming monetary easing. The time isn’t yet right, with analysts polled by Bloomberg unanimous that policy makers will leave their key interest rate at 24 percent for a fourth straight meeting on Wednesday.

Faced with the fastest surge in food prices since at least 2004, municipality-run stalls opened in large cities last month to offer vegetables and fruit at heavy discounts helping move the needle on inflation. Food and non-alcoholic beverages make up the largest component of the consumer-price index, accounting for 23.29 percent of the total.

Annual food inflation probably slowed from January, according to an official familiar with the figures. Turkstat has confirmed that municipality-run food sales could have “an indirect impact” because some stores followed by also slashing prices.

Tax breaks on utilities and key goods may also be contributing to a slowdown in inflation as power and natural gas prices for consumers were reduced by 10 percent from Jan. 1. Turkey also extended cuts on special consumption and value-added taxes -- mainly targeting housing, white goods, furniture and cars -- for another three months upon their expiry on Dec. 31.

Under the central bank’s base-case scenario, headline inflation will end the year at 14.6 percent. Economists have revised down their forecasts for Turkey’s average annual inflation over the coming months and see it reaching 14.8 percent in the third quarter before it picks up again to near 16 percent, according to another Bloomberg survey.

Now that rampant food inflation has once again brought out the interventionist in Turkey’s government, the approach is unlikely to change any time soon. On Friday, Erdogan vowed the government would “withdraw from the market” only if prices decline. “Inflation at 20, 19 percent -- we don’t deserve this,” he said later.

