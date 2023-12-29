1h ago
Turkish Football Teams Refuse to Take the Field in Saudi Arabia Over T-Shirt Controversy
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish football clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray canceled a planned match in Riyadh on Friday after what they said was official Saudi intervention to prevent players from wearing T-shirts bearing the picture of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, modern Turkey’s secular founder.
Galatasaray, the league champion, and Fenerbahce, the Turkish Cup winner, wanted to take the field for pre-match warm-ups wearing the T-shirts. Ataturk established Turkey as a secular republic in 1923 after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, of which Saudi Arabia was a part, and abolished the Islamic caliphate.
The Turkish teams said they refused to play in reaction to the Saudi ban on the T-shirts.
Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia were strained after the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul. Although there has been improvement in ties over the past two years, this incident has the potential to jeopardize progress in relations.
The Turkish Football Federation and the two teams said in a joint statement that the game had been canceled.
Meanwhile Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, the head of the Turkish Football Federation, and the presidents of both clubs were holding a meeting, according to state-run TRT Spor.
Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communications didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
