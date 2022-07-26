(Bloomberg) -- Operators of a major toll road in Turkey say losses will likely more than double to exceed $100 million this year, the latest blow to a public-private partnership model that’s damaging the country’s finances.

The $7.2 billion highway, which opened fully in 2019 and is run by a joint venture known as Otoyol Yatirim ve Isletme AS, had already lost $50 million in 2021, Dunya newspaper reported, citing Oguz Carmikli, chairman of consortium member Nurol Holding AS.

On Monday, Nurol’s chief financial officer, Kerim Kemahli, said that a weaker lira was driving costs up further -- both for operators of the road and ultimately the government that controversially underwrites it.

Opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration accuse officials of frittering away taxpayers’ money on a $140 billion push to build everything from roads to power plants and hospitals using a discredited funding model.

Government Tab

The public-private partnerships too often create white elephants and even leave operators out of pocket, they argue. When break-even targets are missed, the government has to pick up a tab it can ill afford.

While Turkey’s sovereign debt is relatively low when compared with emerging market peers, an increasing amount of government revenues go to support public-private projects.

Payments made for demand guarantees and to compensate for lira movements are expected to reach as much as 0.5% of Turkey’s gross domestic product by the end of this year, only six years after the government started making such payments to contractors, according to a country report published by the World Bank in February.

The 420-kilometer (260-mile) toll road connects the western cities of Gebze and Izmir, and includes a 3-kilometer, $1.2 billion suspension bridge across the Sea of Marmara.

Nurol, Makyol Insaat AS and Ozaltin Insaat AS each has a 26% stake in the consortium, while Italy’s Astaldi SpA holds 18% and Gocay Insaat 4%.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, the government guaranteed daily revenue of $1.6 million. With an average of 30,000 vehicles using the highway each day this year for a $10 fee, the treasury faces a substantial bill.

Hedging Costs

Government payments are based on dollar exchange rates fixed in January and July of each year and paid with a nine-month delay, Kemahli said in a phone interview. That’s forced the operators to hedge their exposure using loans that became more expensive as the lira weakened.

“If hedging costs continue like this, it would make more sense for Nurol to exit the business to an investor who can pay our $400 million equity contribution,” he added. An earlier plan to sell all or part of the consortium’s holdings fell through as potential buyers were put off by currency risks, Kemahli said.

The outstanding loan on the project, refinanced in 2015 by a group of local banks and Deutsche Bank AG, fell to $3.7 billion after repayments from $5 billion, he said.

Under Erdogan’s rule since 2003, Turkey has rolled out 181 public-private partnership projects, official data show. More than half are modeled on the build-operate-transfer system, and many entail state payment guarantees based on upbeat projections about future use over periods typically measured in decades.

