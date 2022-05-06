(Bloomberg) -- A nationalist Turkish anti-immigration firebrand is calling on the country’s Interior Minister to meet him for a face-off, after the minister insulted him during a television interview in a growing spat over refugee policy.

Umit Ozdag, leader of the opposition Zafer Party, said he’ll wait for Suleyman Soylu outside the ministry in Ankara at 11 a.m. on Friday, after Soylu called him “a man lower than an animal” and “dishonest” during an interview with TGRT television on Thursday.

The challenge comes amid rising political tensions over Turkey’s hosting of the world’s largest refugee population, a challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity ahead of elections next June.

Erdogan Faces New Challenge From Anti-Immigration Firebrand

Soylu accused Ozdag of exaggerating the threat from millions of refugees -- mostly Syrians -- to the country’s social fabric and economy, adding that he was using “tactics” of the billionaire philanthropist George Soros to stir trouble. The government has frequently criticized Soros’s support for liberal causes.

Ozdag, who has vowed to send millions of refugees home, effectively prompted the government to rethink its immigration policy. Erdogan announced a plan to send home one million out of Turkey’s roughly 3.7 million Syrian refugees on May 3, hours after the release of a YouTube video titled “Silent Invasion” that alleged Syrian refugees would leave little room for Turks in the future.

The police, under Soylu, detained the video’s producer on suspicion of manipulating public opinion. In response, Ozdag said on Twitter that he commissioned and funded the video, which has attracted 3.5 million views.

