(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s top business group urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new finance minister to turn around the economy by narrowing the current-account deficit and slowing inflation of almost 40%.

TUSIAD, as the organization is known, met Mehmet Simsek on Friday in Istanbul. It was the former Wall Street bond strategist’s first official meeting with business executives since his appointment this month.

Investors are hoping he and new central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan can convince Erdogan — whose re-election victory last month extended his rule into a third decade — to end unorthodox economic policies, including backdoor interventions to prop up the lira and keeping interest rates well below the level of inflation.

Orhan Turan, TUSIAD’s president, said the meeting was “constructive” and said Simsek — who has pledged a return to “rational” policymaking — should try to achieve price stability.

The executives discussed an array of problems with Simsek, according to Tuncay Ozilhan, chairman of conglomerate Anadolu Group. Those included a widening current-account deficit, a high cost-of-living and declining exports.

“Investments remain low, foreign investors are not coming,” Ozilhan said. “The only way to narrow the current-account deficit and curb inflation is through increasing production and savings.”

TUSIAD represents about 4,500 companies. Bloomberg earlier reported that Simsek would meet the business group this week. Simsek is due to meet to banking executives in Istanbul later on Friday.

Erdogan’s fixation with ultra-low rates has accelerated inflation and led to massive outflows from foreign bond and stock investors. The central bank has depleted most of its reserves in an effort to keep the lira stable. The currency is still down more than 20% this year against the dollar.

