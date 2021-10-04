(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s consumer inflation accelerated in September, driven by a surge in the cost of energy. A core gauge closely watched by the central bank also edged higher.

Prices rose an annual 19.58% through last month, up from 19.25% in August, while the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 22 analysts predicted an acceleration to 19.65%. Prices rose 1.25% from August, compared with the median estimate of 1.27% in a separate survey.

Key Insights

Annual price gains in food, which makes up roughly a quarter of the consumer basket, was little changed at 28.79% amid weak lira, arid weather affecting harvests and supply bottlenecks.

The rate of inflation in energy quickened to 22.77% from 20.72% in August. A tax mechanism intended to stabilize gasoline prices cushioned the spike in global energy prices in September.

The main core index monitored by the central bank rose 22 basis points to 16.98%. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu delivered a surprise cut to interest rates last month, shortly after he highlighted the role of core prices in his forward guidance, citing transitory factors affecting headline inflation.

Markets

The lira weakened after the report and was trading 0.1% lower at 8.8644 per dollar at 10:07 a.m. in Istanbul.

Get More

Retail price inflation in Istanbul, Turkey’s business capital, climbed to 19.77% from 18.89% in August.

The central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Oct. 21.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.