(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation quickened less than expected last month when food prices fell on a monthly basis.

The consumer inflation rate rose to 15.9 percent from 15.4 percent in June, increasing less than the median estimate of 16.3 percent in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Prices rose 0.6 percent from the previous month, below the 1 percent estimate in a separate survey.

Central bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said earlier this week that he refrained from further tightening at last month’s monetary policy meeting because he wanted to wait and see the lagged impact of past increases. Slowdown in economic growth will become increasingly more visible, curbing demand for goods, policy makers said. Although July inflation was slower than expected, the pace of price gains is still hovering at the highest level in 15 years, signaling that this year’s 5 percentage points tightening by the central bank may not be enough.

The lira was trading 0.4 percent lower at 5.0895 per dollar at 10:06 a.m. in Istanbul.

Below are some of the highlights in Friday’s inflation report from TurkStat in Ankara:

Food prices, which make up a quarter of the inflation basket, rose an annual 19.4 percent, compared with 18.9 percent through June; on a monthly basis, food prices fell 0.3 percent

Energy index was up 17.5 percent, up from 17 percent, during the same period

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food, energy and gold, was 15.1 percent, up from 14.6 percent; the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was 15 percent

