(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Turkey’s inflation accelerated in April on the back of a rally in global energy prices and domestic food costs, staying at its highest levels in two decades.

Consumer prices rose an annual 70% last month, up from 61.1% in March. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts was 67.8%.

Monthly inflation was 7.25%, compared with the median estimate of 5.75% in a separate survey.

Below are the highlights of the inflation report published by Turkstat on Thursday:

Producer prices by nearly 7.67% through the month, bringing annual inflation to around 122%. Price gains at the factory gate are fueling consumer prices as Turkey registered triple-digit annual PPI for a third month

Energy inflation climbed to 118.2% from 102.9% in March, as the global rally in energy commodities continued to boost costs of utilities and refined products

Food prices, which make up roughly a quarter of the consumer basket, rose an annual 89%, up from from 70.3% during the same period

A core inflation index, which strips out the impact from volatile items such as food, energy and gold, rose to 52.4% from 48.4%

Markets

The lira dropped after data and was trading 0.7% lower at 14.8385 per dollar as of 10:06 a.m. in Istanbul

Background

The acceleration takes Turkey’s benchmark interest rate adjusted for inflation to around negative 56%, the lowest real yield by far among emerging markets

Retail price inflation in Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial capital, climbed to 80% last month from 63.3% in March

The central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 26

Turkey’s central bank held rates for a fourth consecutive meeting in April after it slashed 500 basis points in late 2021. The cuts sent the lira into a tailspin that’s accelerated consumer price rises. Although the lira sustained stability earlier, the local currency lost around 10% of its value against the dollar this year

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.