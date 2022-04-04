(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation jumped to a fresh 20-year high in March, driven by a weak lira and a surge in energy and food prices.

Consumer prices rose an annual 61.1% through last month, up from 54.4% in February. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 19 analysts predicted an acceleration to 61.5%.

Monthly inflation was 5.46%, compared with the median estimate of 5.84% in a separate survey.

Below are the highlights of the inflation report published by Turkstat on Monday:

Producer prices rose 9.2% through the month, bringing annual inflation to 115%. Elevated levels of factory-gate inflation keeps fueling consumer prices as Turkey registered triple-digit annual PPI for a second month

Energy inflation climbed to 102.9% from 83% in February, driven by a surge in refined products and natural gas prices, despite tax cuts

Food prices, which make up roughly a quarter of the consumer basket, rose an annual 70.3%, up from 64.5% during the same period

A core inflation index, which strips out the impact from volatile items such as food, energy and gold, rose to 48.4% from 44.1%

Markets

The lira was trading 0.1% lower at 14.7034 per dollar as of 10:10 a.m. in Istanbul

Background

The acceleration takes Turkey’s benchmark interest rate adjusted for inflation to around negative 47%, the lowest real yield by far among emerging markets

Retail price inflation in Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial capital, climbed to 63.3% last month from 55.3% in January

The central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on April 14

Turkey’s central bank held rates for a third month in March after it slashed 500 basis points in late 2021. The cuts sent the lira into a tailspin that’s accelerated consumer price rises. Although the lira sustained stability earlier, the local currency lost around 9% of its value against the dollar this year amid a slew of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

