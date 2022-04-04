(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help start your week.

Turkish inflation is galloping toward a fresh 20-year high, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is headed toward an uncertain destination and the terrain may shift as he forges ahead with higher rates Investors will parse the Fed’s minutes this week to gauge its appetite for a half-point increase next month The U.S. added close to half a million jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected

The ECB is right to press forward with its plan to normalize monetary policy even as the war in Ukraine creates “elevated uncertainty,” Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said

Post-Brexit London is racing to keep its head start in fintechs. Innovate Finance’s summit -- part of U.K. Fintech Week -- aims to showcase Britain’s financial technology sector and its global ambitions

After an extraordinary series of global supply chain snags caused by the pandemic, the next generation of central bankers is taking a page from the business school play book

While some say the Bank of Japan can count its historic market intervention as a success, others thinks otherwise

The Reserve Bank of Australia is under pressure to tighten policy Bloomberg Economics looks at the RBA and RBI meetings

Covid lockdowns and Russia’s war on Ukraine risk pushing China’s growth below 5%, Bloomberg Economics says

