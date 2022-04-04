1h ago
Turkish Inflation, Fed Seeking Normal, British Fintechs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Turkish inflation is galloping toward a fresh 20-year high, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is headed toward an uncertain destination and the terrain may shift as he forges ahead with higher rates
- Investors will parse the Fed’s minutes this week to gauge its appetite for a half-point increase next month
- The U.S. added close to half a million jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected
- The ECB is right to press forward with its plan to normalize monetary policy even as the war in Ukraine creates “elevated uncertainty,” Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said
- Post-Brexit London is racing to keep its head start in fintechs. Innovate Finance’s summit -- part of U.K. Fintech Week -- aims to showcase Britain’s financial technology sector and its global ambitions
- After an extraordinary series of global supply chain snags caused by the pandemic, the next generation of central bankers is taking a page from the business school play book
- While some say the Bank of Japan can count its historic market intervention as a success, others thinks otherwise
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is under pressure to tighten policy
- Bloomberg Economics looks at the RBA and RBI meetings
- Covid lockdowns and Russia’s war on Ukraine risk pushing China’s growth below 5%, Bloomberg Economics says
