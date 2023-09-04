(Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation accelerated to the fastest this year, underscoring the central bank’s challenge as it raises interest rates to try to end a cost-of-living crisis.

With food and energy costs on the rise, the pace of annual price gains soared to 58.9% last month from almost 48% in July, according to Turkey’s statistical office. The median estimate in a Bloomberg poll of economists was 55.9%.

The month-on-month figure was 9.1%, also far more than forecast. The core index, which excludes volatile items, had an annual gain of 64.9%.

Turkey’s currency, which fluctuated before the data release, traded 0.2% weaker against the dollar as of 10:29 a.m. in Istanbul. It’s lost about 30% of its value so far this year.

Restoring price stability has increasingly become a priority since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection in May and then revamped his economic team by appointing Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

An effort to end an era of ultra-low borrowing costs has so far included three rate hikes by the central bank to 25% and the unraveling of some regulations that sought to keep credit cheap.

But the second-biggest depreciation in emerging markets this year is still feeding through to the economy and amplifying the impact on prices of recent tax hikes announced by the government to finance a widening budget deficit. Gains in the lira since a bigger-than-anticipated rate hike in late August may ease some pressure on prices.

“The recent lira appreciation is unlikely to trigger price discounts, in our view, but it may contribute to a slower pace of price gains through the rest of the year. We maintain our call for a year-end inflation rate of 57%, but recognize risks have emerged on both sides.”

Most Wall Street analysts say there’s a need for even more tightening. The median year-end inflation expectation has jumped to 65%, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30.

The impact of recent measures including the sharp rate hike “will only be felt with a lag,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Kevin Daly said in a report before the data release. “Hence, we expect strong cost pressures to continue to drive inflation higher in the near term.”

