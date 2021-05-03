(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here

Turkish inflation accelerated for a seventh month in April as a weak lira and rising global energy prices compounded the impact of a low base a year earlier.

Annual inflation climbed to 17.1% from 16.2% the previous month, slightly below the median estimate of 17.3% in a Bloomberg survey of 21 analysts. Prices rose 1.7% from March.

Key Insights

Energy prices rose 18.4% on the year, compared with 12.4% in March, on higher oil prices, raising the odds of further spillover into other goods and services inflation

A core inflation index showed prices excluding volatile items such as food and energy also rose an annual 17.8% through April, up from 16.9% in March, a sign of strong inflationary pressures underlying the headline figure

Food prices, which account for roughly one-fourth of the consumer basket, rose 17%, compared with 17.4% the previous month. It still remains well above the central bank’s interim target of 13% set for the year’s end

Markets

The lira was little changed after the data was released, trading 0.24% lower at 8.3151 per dollar at 10:03 a.m. in Istanbul

Get More

Producer prices rose an annual 35.2% through last month

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s business capital, climbed in April as clothing and housing costs continued to rise amid a weakening lira

The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second time at its next rate-setting meeting on May 6

