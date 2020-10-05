(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s summertime credit binge and weak lira are still pushing prices higher, fueling expectations that the central bank will be forced to keep access to credit tight after a surprise interest-rate increase.

Data due Monday will probably show consumer prices rose an annual 12.1% in September, accelerating for a second month, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Inflation got a boost from the flurry of loans issued to consumers in the third quarter, when households took advantage of sub-inflation interest rates to borrow at the fastest pace in more than a decade. While the government later rolled back the stimulus program that fueled such credit growth, the lira tumbled to historic lows and inflation in basic goods remained elevated.

“Food and transportation costs have especially driven prices higher,” said Can Ayan, an Istanbul-based economist at Aktif Bank, who predicted inflation would increase to 12.6%. “Even though we see a gradual slowdown in the following months, the cost of funding provided by the central bank will remain elevated for some time.”

Weaker Lira

The central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark rate on Sept. 24, the first increase since a currency rout in 2018. On Friday, the average cost of cash provided by the monetary authority to commercial lenders was 11.32%, up from 7.34% less than three months ago.

Even so, many economists think policy remains too loose, with interest rates still negative when adjusted for inflation. The government predicts that inflation will slow to 10.5% by year-end and 8% by end-2021, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said last week.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.