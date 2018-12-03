(Bloomberg) -- Turkish consumer inflation slowed last month from a 15-year high in October, driven by a deceleration across the consumer basket that suggests the central bank’s September interest rate hike is working its way through the economy.

The consumer inflation rate dropped to 21.6 percent from 25.2 percent, while monthly inflation was negative 1.44 percent, TurkStat said in a statement on its website. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts was for an annual rate of 23 percent.

Key Insights

Food price increases slowed to 25.7 percent from 29.3 percent the previous month, in a sign the central bank’s 29.5 percent year-end estimate might prove to be realistic

Food prices have so far been volatile and the seasonal slowdown usually seen during the summer months failed to materialize, pushing the overall inflation higher as the category accounts for nearly a quarter of the consumer inflation basket

Annual energy inflation slowed to 25.4 percent from 29.4 percent as oil lost more than a fifth of its value during the month, resulting in retail price cuts for refined products

Monthly inflation in producer prices was also in negative territory, showing that manufacturers and service providers might be undoing some of the earlier price rises as the lira recovers from an August low

Markets

The lira strengthened after the report and was trading 1.2 percent higher at 5.1554 per dollar at 10:03 a.m. in Istanbul

Know More

