(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation slowed for a second month thanks to a moderation in food costs as weak domestic demand continues to weigh on prices.

Consumer prices rose 18.7% in May from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 19.5% in April, Turkstat said on Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 18 economists was 19.3%. Prices grew 1% in the month.

Food inflation slipped to 28.4% from 31.9% the previous month, which was the highest level since at least 2004. It remains well above the central bank’s year-end forecast of 16%

Seasonal factors and a deceleration in the price of vegetables are contributing to the slowdown in food inflation. Nevertheless, the government has struggled to keep food costs in check despite a campaign of threats, fines and sales at discounted prices. Food inflation hovered near 30% in the first quarter, nearly double the central bank’s year-end estimate

A core index that strips out volatile items such as food and energy dropped to 15.9% from 16.3%, showing an improvement in the underlying price dynamics

Producer prices rose an annual 28.7%, compared with a gain of 30.1% in April, showing that manufacturers and service providers are still passing higher costs from the lira’s weakness on to consumers

The lira was little changed after the data, trading 0.1% weaker at 5.8476 versus the dollar at 10:03 a.m. in Istanbul

Read more on the central bank’s latest inflation report here.

The next inflation report is scheduled for July 31

