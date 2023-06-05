You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Turkish Inflation Slows Below 40% After Erdogan’s Gas Giveaway
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s inflation decelerated to the slowest since 2021 as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made good on a pre-election promise to give natural gas to households for free last month.
Consumer prices rose 39.6% in May from a year earlier, slightly less than forecast and compared with 43.7% in the previous month, according to data published Monday by the statistics service TurkStat. On a monthly basis, inflation was near zero for the first time in four years.
The decision by Erdogan ahead of May elections means household gas prices were recorded as zero last month by TurkStat, which gives the fuel a weight of just under 3% in the consumer-price basket.
Though annual inflation slowed for a seventh straight month since peaking near 86% in October, the relief for households is unlikely to last, with the Turkish currency coming under intense pressure to depreciate and already trading at record lows.
And in a sign cost pressures are still elevated, core inflation — which strips out volatile items — accelerated in May and reached an annual 46.6%, from 45.5% in April.
Erdogan, who won in a runoff just over a week ago, is revamping his economic team to win back investor confidence after years of unorthodox policies. Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s new treasury and finance minister, said on Sunday that “the main aim would be to fight inflation on a rational basis.”
Simsek, who served as a deputy prime minister and finance minister in previous Erdogan cabinets, is a former Merrill Lynch strategist respected by investors for his defense of conventional economics.
Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank refrained from tightening monetary policy in the face of soaring inflation and cut interest rates deep below zero when adjusted for prices. The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for June 22.
