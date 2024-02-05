(Bloomberg) -- Turkish monthly inflation jumped the most since August, an upswing that could test the central bank’s resolve to quell inflation quickly after halting interest-rate increases last month.

While policymakers called an end to their tightening cycle, Hafize Gaye Erkan’s surprise removal from the top job last week has left the path forward uncertain. Fatih Karahan, a deputy governor chosen to replace her, said on Sunday that the central bank would be “ready to act” if the inflation outlook deteriorates.

On the back of a sharp increase in the minimum wage and government tax adjustments, price gains in January quickened to 6.7% from the previous month, after five consecutive monthly declines, according to data published on Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists was 6.5%.

In annual terms, inflation unexpectedly accelerated slightly to 64.9% from 64.8% in December. The central bank’s latest outlook suggested monthly price increases will slow in February and beyond after last month’s surge.

The latest inflation uptick resulted from temporary factors, according to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek. “Monthly inflation will come down significantly from February to proceed in line with our projected path,” he said after the data release.

Deutsche Bank AG economists said over the weekend that the leadership change and stickier inflation have opened the way for further tightening. The current benchmark rate is at 45% but the central bank said it could reassess its stance depending on the inflation outlook.

The policy path should become clearer this Thursday, when Karahan presents a quarterly inflation report and takes questions from economists and reporters in Ankara.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Turkey’s annual inflation rate stalled below 65% in January amid favorable base effects, but more pain is coming. We expect price gains to surge past 70% in May — and risks to this outlook are tilted to the upside. After the central bank’s recent leadership change, we think it’s now more likely policymakers will respond to a worsening of the inflation outlook with interest rate hikes.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

One key area of concern is the services sector, which the central bank has identified as one reason why cost pressures could persist.

The industry saw some of the fastest monthly inflation in January, with health costs spiking over 17% and prices at restaurants and hotels jumping 12%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such food and energy, stayed at over 70% from a year earlier.

Inflation in labor-intensive services increased by 13.1% in January from December and reached an annual 94.6%, according to QNB Finansbank’s chief economist, Erkin Isik.

“As the domestic demand remained relatively strong with limited tightening in financial conditions, the pass-through from the minimum wage hike to inflation was high,” Isik said.

