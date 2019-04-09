(Bloomberg Opinion) -- While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his political wrangling over municipal elections on March 31, on the surface it looks as if normality is returning to the nation’s financial system. But the real damage from the government’s tactics will take time to surface.

The central bank has resumed its daily auctions of one-week money at the standard 24 percent rate. This is a welcome development, though it has its downsides – the lira fell more than one percent on Monday, as with the renewed ability to borrow comes the potential to short the currency again.

There’s still more to do. Full liquidity has not yet been restored – it is still very scarce for longer dates. That is a big problem coming in future.

But just as serious is the breakdown in trust between international banks and their local Turkish counterparts. The failure of domestic lenders to provide liquidity or funding to foreign firms and their customers over recent weeks has created a raft of bad feeling that will take a long time to dissipate.

After an unexpected drop last month in official foreign currency reserves pummeled the lira, the central bank acted swiftly to support it by suspending its liquidity auctions. This caused a huge spike in short-term financing rates to as high as 1,300 percent, and all but closed the country's financial markets to foreigners.

International willingness to dip a toe back into Turkey, already sharply reduced after the savage plunge in the lira last summer, took a big knock from this latest crisis. Foreign investors that had been trapped in the nation’s assets, unable to either buy or sell, may just liquidate their Turkish assets and retreat to other markets where they can be more certain they’ll get their capital back. They sold a net $602 million of Turkish equities in the week to March 29, the most in over a decade, and that is likely to worsen.

It’s hard to get a clear read on how Turkish banks have been affected by this shift in sentiment. For the past year, they’ve kept away from public markets more than usual. They rely heavily on international firms to provide much-needed dollar and euro liquidity, especially at longer maturities, and here the signs aren’t good. For a start, the number of banks participating in loans to domestic institutions has dropped.

One lender’s recent experience is worth noting. Akbank T.A.S. obtained a $1.4 billion 367-day syndicated loan in May at a spread of 130 basis points more than Libor – but when it tried to refinance this last month, it only raised half that amount, and the spread nearly doubled. Akbank's timing may prove fortunate as other banks may not receive much of an audience at all. If this is what happened to one institution’s funding costs before the central bank’s liquidity squeeze and the turmoil around the election, it’s not going to be any easier for other banks to follow.

