You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Turkish Landlords Jam Courts to Circumvent Rent Control, Media Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish courts are facing a record number of lawsuits after the government introduced a cap on rent increases, Dunya newspaper reported.
The number of cases brought by landlords against tenants stood at about 47,000 in the first half of the year, more than twice the total in the whole of 2022, Dunya said, citing Ali Guvenc Kiraz, head of the Istanbul-based Property Law Association. “Courts are jammed,” he said.
Turkey introduced a 25% annual limit on rent hikes last year and extended it for another 12 months in July despite consumer inflation rising to as much as 85.5%. The policy resulted in an increasing number of court cases as landlords try to evict tenants and find new ones to circumvent the cap. National media outlets often report instances of violence between tenants and landowners, some of which turned deadly.
The spike in home prices and rents was underpinned by a broad-based acceleration in consumer inflation, which followed reductions by the central bank in its key interest rate in 2021 and 2022 under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey May House Prices Rose 103.64% on Year
Erdogan appointed a new central bank governor — Hafize Gaye Erkan — following his election victory in May, allowing the newly installed economic administration to raise borrowing costs to cool demand and slow inflation. The central bank’s key interest rate has been raised by 9 percentage points since then.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:08
Billionaire Desmarais family quietly reshapes a financial empire
-
6:35
Canada 'Millet King' plans to use the grain to make his own cereal, beer
-
5:13
$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta
-
4:26
Young Canadians flocking to First Home Savings Accounts, banks say
-
7:30
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023