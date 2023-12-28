(Bloomberg) -- Turkish government bonds and the lira fell after a 49% minimum wage hike that’s expected to fuel inflation.

The government raised the net minimum wage for 2024 to 17,002 liras ($578) to ease the cost of living. That’s at the upper end of the 40%-50% range that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley had said could lead the central bank to further tighten monetary policy.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year government bonds jumped 62 basis points while yield on 10-year lira bonds rose 19 basis points.

The lira slipped 0.2% to trade at 29.4509 per US dollar. The currency has lost 36.5% against the dollar this year, making it the second-worst performing EM currency tracked by Bloomberg after the Argentinian peso.

“We see extra demand from the corporate side before the end of the year and also some hedging appetite in the market today. The higher-than-expected increase in the minimum wage will also create partial inflationary pressure,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of Treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey AS.

The minimum wage decision was closely watched by credit rating agencies and investors seeking clues on the course of the economy after it shifted to more orthodox policies following May elections. The minimum wage is the base salary of more than a third of the country’s workforce and serves as a reference for other salary deals.

Market Metrics

10-year benchmark lira bond yield +19bps at 24.56%

10-year benchmark dollar bond yield -9bps to 7.14%

5-year CDS +38bps 280bps

Borsa Istanbul 100 Index 1.88% to 7,392.54

U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yield little changed at 3.8%

Brent crude little changed at $79.65 per barrel

