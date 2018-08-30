The lira headed for a fourth day of declines as the latest measures by the central bank failed to stop selling pressure.

The dollar gained as much as 2.7 per cent to 6.6415 against the lira, which was the worst performer among emerging markets. Trade was thin during a public holiday in Turkey.

The central bank has announced a series of steps in recent weeks to try to stem a more than 40-per cent slide in the currency this year, having reintroduced borrowing limits for overnight transactions at its interbank money market on Wednesday. That effectively tightened liquidity, though investors are looking for rate hikes to restore market confidence.

“The market still expects the central bank to raise interest rates significantly on September 13, instead of backdoor tightening,” said Piotr Matys, an emerging-market currency strategist at Rabobank. “This would have to be accompanied by fiscal tightening and economic reforms, and perhaps more importantly Ankara should make an effort to defuse diplomatic tension with Washington.”

Investors are concerned about U.S. sanctions announced earlier in August over the detention of an American pastor, as well as double-digit inflation and a deepening current-account deficit. The central bank’s monetary policy committee will meet next on Sept. 13.