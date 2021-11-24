(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira rebounded more than 5% on Wednesday, breaking its longest losing streak in more than two decades.

The currency strengthened to as much as 12.0459 per dollar as of 2:49 p.m. in Istanbul. The lira had been battered as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for lower interest rates, intended to turbo-boost growth and create jobs, instead resulted in concern over price shocks and generated the wildest lira swings in three years.

