(Bloomberg) -- The lira led an emerging-market recovery and Turkish bonds rallied as speculation grows the central bank will raise interest rates next week to backstop the nation’s battered assets.

The lira surged to a one-week high on Friday as policy makers have signaled action, spurring gains in one of the developing markets that has been hardest hit by a resurgent dollar this year. The nation’s 10-year government bonds jumped for a fifth day, putting yields on track for the biggest weekly fall on record.

With consumer prices in Turkey rising close to 18 percent in August on an annual basis -- the fastest pace in 15 years and more than three times the central bank’s target -- wagers are growing that central bank will have to raise rates aggressively next week. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has penciled in 500 basis points of tightening and says the bank could deliver that in one go or over two meetings.

“By pre-announcing that it will tighten policy next week, the CBRT has set the bar high,” Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics in London. He expects the central bank will raise borrowing costs by 200 basis points, which will fall short of market expectations. “If that transpires, the lira is likely to come under renewed downward pressure.”

Thin Volume

The lira gained as much as 2.6 percent to 6.4167 per dollar. Government bonds rallied in thin liquidity, with yields on 10-year debt falling as much as 62 basis points to a one-month low of 19.55 percent. That took the move this week to 2.21 percentage points, the biggest weekly drop on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“There are decent buyers across the curve,” said Emre Alcelik, a broker at Continental Capital Markets SA in Nyon, Switzerland. The buying is being spurred by the central bank’s signal that it could raise rates, and is being compounded by the lack of trading volumes. “Other than primary-dealer bonds on the exchange, it is not easy to find liquidity.”

Trader attention is turning to U.S. jobs data later Friday and the latest moves in the U.S.-China trade war, for clues on the trajectory for the greenback.

Foreign demand for local assets has all but dried up this year even as the central bank has pushed borrowing costs 700 basis points higher since December. Investors say the tightening came too late to tame price growth, and is a sign that the central bank is succumbing to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to keep rates low and growth ticking along, even at the expense of financial stability.

Data on Thursday showed foreign investors sold a net $167 million of local-currency debt in the five days through Aug. 31, the seventh week of outflows, and the longest run since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008. Combined outflows from equities and bonds so far this year this year climbed to $1.3 billion, the most since 2015.

