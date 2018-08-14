(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira surged as local retail accounts sold dollars to take profit after the currency slid almost 30 percent against the greenback over the past month. Government bonds rallied.

Retail accounts sold an estimated $50 million to $60 million of foreign exchange on Tuesday, according to an Istanbul-based currency trader who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media. A dearth of liquidity in the market also added to the move in the lira, according to the trader.

The Turkish currency jumped more than 6 percent to 6.4609 per dollar as of 10:08 a.m. in Istanbul. The yield on 10-year government bonds fell 123 basis points to 21.46 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Constantine Courcoulas in Istanbul at ccourcoulas1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma, Neil Chatterjee

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.