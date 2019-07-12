(Bloomberg) -- The lira extended declines and stocks fell after Turkey said it started receiving the first major cargo of a Russian missile-defense system, a purchase that could trigger U.S. sanctions.

Though the delivery had been well flagged, it nonetheless saw a knee-jerk reaction in markets, with the lira falling as much as 0.9% to 5.7270 per dollar. The benchmark equity gauge erased an earlier advance and was poised for its first decline in three days.

“I’m surprised to see the market retreating on this development as it does not fulfill my criteria for news,” said Julian Rimmer, a trader at Investec Bank Plc in London. “This delivery was well-telegraphed.”

A Russian plane carrying parts for the S-400 batteries is headed to a base near the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Twitter. The question now for investors is how punitive the U.S. administration’s response will be, and whether or not Turkey will actually deploy the system.

Washington is concerned that the Russian batteries will undermine NATO’s military capabilities and has threatened to punish Turkey over the purchase. Still, President U.S. Donald Trump’s suggestion last month that he may spare Turkey the worst of sanctions is giving way to some optimism and has contained the fallout.

“The only issue surrounding it is how the Turks will deploy the S-400 or indeed if they dare to turn it on,” Investec’s Rimmer said. “The U.S. reaction is also well-flagged; sanctions are unavoidable. It is merely a question of how punitive they are and when they are implemented.”

The currency trimmed some of its losses and was trading at 5.7185 against the dollar as of 1:16 p.m. in Istanbul. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index was 0.6% lower, led by declines in the steelmaker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, the nation’s largest listed lender.

