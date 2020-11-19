(Bloomberg) -- The lira and Turkish stocks rallied after the central bank raised its key rate in line with forecasts, fueling hopes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making good on a pledge to return to market-friendly policies.

The lira appreciated as much as 2.5% per U.S. dollar after the decision to hike by 475 basis points, helping the currency buck declines among emerging-market currencies on Thursday. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index erased losses to trade up 0.4%, while the banking stocks’ index was up 2.8% as of 2:02 p.m. in Istanbul.

Thursday’s rates decision was the first test of Erdogan’s promise to pivot toward more orthodox policies after the shock overhaul of his economic team earlier this month. The appointments were accompanied by vows of “bitter” economic medicine and reassured investors who have long called for tighter policy, spurring a more than 10% rebound in the lira.

