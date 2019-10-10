(Bloomberg) -- The lira hovered near its lowest level since late August against the dollar as the threat of U.S. punitive action mounted after a Turkish military operation in northeast Syria got underway.

The currency swung between gains and losses around the 5.87 per-dollar mark as Turkish F-16 warplanes and artillery units began striking targets in a campaign against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces that kicked off on Wednesday.

In response to the incursion, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bipartisan bill to sanction Turkish leaders including president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and any foreign national who provides support to the Turkish military.

The Turkish currency has tumbled about 3% against the dollar this week, breaking past a key support at around 5.845 per dollar on Wednesday. It was trading less than 0.1% stronger at 5.8659 per dollar as of 9:41 a.m. in Istanbul.

The losses come despite what traders have described as aggressive dollar sales by state banks to stem the rout, and threaten to undermine any future effort by the central bank to loosen monetary policy.

