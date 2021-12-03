Turkish Lira Swings to Gain as Central Bank Intervenes in Market

(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira surged after the central bank intervened in the currency market for a second time this week.

The lira jumped as much as 2.1% to 13.4026 per U.S. dollar, reversing a decline that pushed it toward another record low earlier on Friday.

The central bank said it intervened because of “unhealthy” price formations, according to a statement posted on its website.

