(Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for a big move in the Turkish lira after this weekend’s election and they’re paying to protect themselves.

As Turks prepare to go to the polls on Sunday, the cost of hedging against fluctuations in the currency over a one-week period is trading close to the highest since the global financial crisis. Options that expire on Monday are pricing in at least a 2 percent move in the lira in either direction.

While it’s “fair” to expect a move of that magnitude in the lira initially as investors digest the election result, it could become even more pronounced in the following days, according to Henrik Gullberg, a strategist at Nomura International Plc in London.

One-week implied volatility on dollar-lira options climbed to 36 percent on Thursday, close to May’s almost 10-year high of 39 percent. Bloomberg pricing suggests buyers of straddles that expire on Monday have a breakeven of around 1,000 lira pips, which corresponds to around 4.85 and 4.65 per dollar, while local Turkish banks are offering protection at a breakeven of around 1,500 pips.

Part of the reason the market is preparing for turbulence is because the outcome is too close too call. Further clouding the outlook is that there’s a good chance the first round of voting will not be conclusive, which could extend the political uncertainty that’s been weighing on markets until a second poll on July 8.

If President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fails to clinch a victory on Sunday, investors will start pricing a higher probability of a victory for the opposition candidate, Gullberg said. Meanwhile, a win for the Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party could prompt investors to price in a “premature reversal” of recent interest-rate increases.

Turkish assets have been battered this year and the lira has plunged to successive record lows as Erdogan opposed hikes that many investors said were necessary to cool the economy. While policy makers have raised rates by 500 basis points since April, there’s still a lingering sense the central bank lacks credibility.

A defeat for Erdogan and his party will be taken positively, and the lira should gain, Gullberg said. Some traders worry about a potential political deadlock, and whether an untested opposition offers a credible way out of economic turmoil and frayed ties with the West.

