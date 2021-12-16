(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira blew past another record low after the central bank cut interest rates for a fourth straight month, a move that risks jeopardizing currency stability and stoking inflation already running at the fastest pace in three years.

The lira fell more than 5% against the dollar after the decision, taking its loss since an easing cycle kicked off in September to 44.5%, and putting it on track for its biggest annual depreciation since a financial crisis in 2001.

Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, policy makers cut the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 14%, in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Turkey’s key policy rate now stands 7 percentage points below consumer inflation. That’s spurring demand for dollars amid concern that Erdogan’s demand for easy monetary policy will continue to debase the local currency and erode savings. Contrary to orthodox economic theory, the Turkish president believes that low rates curb rather than spur inflation.

The central bank carried out four direct interventions by selling dollars on the market over the past two weeks, to help stem the depreciation. Officials have slashed borrowing costs by 500 basis points since September, even as inflation accelerated to 21.3% last month, more than four times the official target.

Turkey’s benchmark stock index rose 1.8% after the decision. The gauge has rallied to an all-time high as investors piled into equities to hedge against inflation.

