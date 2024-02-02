(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s commitment to orthodox economic policies that made it an investor favorite will be put to the test after central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan resigned on Friday.

While the resignation did not come as a shock — pressure has been building for weeks amid local media reports on allegations that her family was involved in the central bank’s affairs — the lira weakened on the news. It dropped as much as 0.8% versus the dollar before paring losses, and was on track to the weakest level on record.

Erkan had been appointed in June, along with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, to lead an investor-friendly overhaul of Turkey’s economic policies. That included raising interest rates aggressively and letting the currency trade more freely in an effort to attract foreign investment. Simsek said the economic program will continue without disruption, and initial investor reaction suggests they largely expect continuity, though not without some volatility.

Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies

“Not a complete shock given she was under some scrutiny locally and it seems to be her resignation rather than any sort of political move by Erdogan”

“I expect the central bank will continue to fight to maintain credibility and stay on their current path”

Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management

Central bank’s commitment of keeping policy rates high — or even raise them further — “to break the back of inflation” is key

“Still feel like more economic pain is need in Turkey to want to jump back into their local bonds”

Oren Barack, managing director of fixed income at New York-based Alliance Global Partners

“Erdogan exerts significant control and the departure is likely a sign of rifts between the President and Central Bank Governor”

“We can expect more volatility” in the Turkish lira and bond prices These are “rather negative in the short and medium term”



Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at EMSO Asset Management in Miami

“I see no likely shift in monetary policy” Simsek “continues to have broad control over all economic policy levers, with broad backing from President Erdogan, and is expected to appoint somebody credible to replace her”

“Erkan submitted her resignation for personal reasons, and has nothing to with her policy choices”

Nick Stadtmiller, head of product at Medley Global Advisors in New York

“I doubt the changes will have much impact on the course monetary policy”

“The rate hiking cycle is over, and I can’t imagine a new governor would contemplate raising rates further. The only question is how long the president will allow policy to remain this tight Expects the central bank “to come under pressure to start easing this summer - which may be politically convenient but would be a disaster for policy credibility”

“Investors will probably be happy to see a new face in the central bank who doesn’t bring so much personal baggage to the office”

