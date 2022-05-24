(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

The Turkish lira weakened to a five-month low against the US dollar as monetary policy remains far too loose to curb inflation.

The lira slipped as much as 0.7% to 16.0477 per dollar on Tuesday, the lowest level since a currency crisis late last year. Consumer prices rose an annual 70% in April, well above the bank’s policy rate of 14%.

The widening current-account deficit is also putting pressure on the currency and draining the nation’s foreign currency buffers. The stockpile shrank by $4.8 billion in the seven days ended May 13, the most this year.

Turkish Reserves Lost ‘Shocking’ $4.8 Billion in Just One Week

The drop in reserves “denotes growing difficulties in keeping the lira stable amid intensifying headwinds,” Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities in London, wrote in a May 20 note to clients.

Late last year, the currency went into freefall, weakening from less than 10 per dollar in mid-November to an all-time low of 18.3633 on Dec. 20.

