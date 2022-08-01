(Bloomberg) -- Business conditions among Turkish manufacturers deteriorated the most since May 2020 after output and new orders suffered their worst performance since the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weakness in demand compounded a surge in input prices from declines in the lira for an industry that now accounts for 95% of Turkey’s total exports. A measure of Turkish manufacturing activity compiled by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global dropped to 46.9 in July, the fifth straight month it’s been below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

“Market uncertainty, soft demand and price pressures meant for a tricky time for Turkish manufacturers,” Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a report published Monday.

The bleak assessment in Turkey’s purchasing managers’ index is the latest reflection of the risks facing the global economy, with European factory activity plunging and Asian manufacturing output continuing to weaken in July.

The health of Turkey’s manufacturing sector is in focus as the $800 billion economy contends with one of the world’s worst inflation crises, which authorities have blamed on a global rally in energy and other commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the central bank has stuck with its ultra-loose monetary policy even as inflation approached an annual 80%, a major industry group warned last week that companies are under strain from prices and face the threat of a financing crunch.

Rare Public Duel Erupts Over Erdogan’s Central Bank Unorthodoxy

Despite the pressures on manufacturers, the industry saw continued growth of employment and new export orders were largely unchanged in July. The rate of output price increases slowed for the fourth month to the weakest in almost a year and a half, even as input costs rose sharply, according to the report.

“There were further signs that the inflationary headwind has peaked,” Harket said. “Reduced price pressures may provide some opportunities for firms to entice customers back in the months ahead.”

