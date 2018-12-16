Turkish Minister Says He Heard Khashoggi Tape Along With Erdogan

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he heard the tape related to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi along with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The man on the tape is a sick man who enjoys chopping people," Cavusoglu said in Doha on Sunday. The Saudi expert who visited Turkey also heard the recording, he said.

Cavusoglu said Saudi Arabia hasn’t provided information on the local collaborator in Istanbul who disposed of the Khashoggi’s body. "They didn’t pick him up from the street" and allowed him into the consulate, so the Saudis know who the collaborator is, he said.

The U.S. Senate last week voted to withdraw American support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen as punishment for the killing of Khashoggi -- a rebuke of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump, who has sought to minimize the crown prince’s responsibility.

Cavusoglu said the U.S. has more information than Turkey on who ordered Khashoggi’s murder.

