(Bloomberg) -- A partial recount of the votes in Istanbul’s disputed mayoral election has been completed, and Turkey’s main opposition party said the new tally shows its candidate won.

The recount put the CHP party’s candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, ahead by about 14,000 votes in the city of 16 million people, the party said, pending an announcement by local election authorities. Yet even if the High Election Board declares Imamoglu the winner, that isn’t likely to put the matter to rest. Local elections across Turkey on March 31 delivered some stinging losses to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, and it has refused to concede defeat in Istanbul, the country’s commercial hub and his hometown.

Turkey Flirts With More Upheaval as Erdogan’s Party Demands Vote

On Tuesday, AKP asked the election board to nullify the Istanbul vote and hold a new election, alleging widespread irregularities. It warned authorities not to declare Imamoglu the winner until the election board decides whether to hold a revote.

