(Bloomberg) -- The presidential candidate of a six-party Turkish opposition alliance accused “Russian friends” of meddling with Sunday’s elections in NATO-member Turkey.

“Russian friends, you are behind conspiracies, Deep Fake content and tapes that were revealed in this country yesterday,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Thursday in a message in Russian and Turkish languages on Twitter. “If you wish for our friendship to continue after May 15, take your hands off the state of the Turk.”

Turkey Markets Rally as Candidate Withdraws Days Before Vote

Kilicdaroglu, the top contender against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made his accusation just hours after a presidential hopeful, Muharrem Ince, on Thursday withdrew from elections after denying the authenticity of an alleged sex tape and claims that he took bribes to split the opposition vote. Under the leadership of Erdogan, Turkey developed close ties with Russia as the latter builds the nation’s first nuclear power plant and has supplied the Turkish military with S-400 missile defense systems, a move vehemently opposed by the US and NATO.

“Putin has been actively supporting Erdogan’s reelection bid, singing his praises, giving him diplomatic wins, funneling money to Turkey, and deferring energy bills. Amid longstanding opposition concerns over Russian cyber interference in Turkish elections, it’s not a surprise that Kilicdaroglu is calling out Moscow,” said Emre Peker, Europe director for Eurasia Group. “Kilicdaroglu’s intervention marks an effort by the opposition to preempt potential Erdogan campaigns to disparage the opposition — particularly by associating it with terrorism,” to undermine the opposition and deter undecided voters from casting their ballots for the president’s main challenger.

Kilicdaroglu has vowed to repair Turkey’s strained ties with its US-led Western allies if elected. Last week, he said the opposition has intelligence that suggests it may be targeted on social media with fake video or voice records.

Turkish Opposition Warns on Risk of Violence If It Wins Election

(Updates with more quotes from Kilicdaroglu in second, analyst in fourth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.