(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s main opposition leader called on the country’s markets regulator to protect retail investors, after a rapid reversal turned last year’s strongest stock market into this year’s weakest.

“I am calling on the Capital Markets Board for the last time; carry out your duty and protect small investors,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said on Twitter.

He gave a “deadline” of Monday, without saying what he would do if it was missed.

Borsa Istanbul 100 went from the best-performing equity index of 2022 to the worst performer so far this year, down over 10% due to a broad-based decline that sent both banks and industrial companies plummeting.

In response, authorities postponed a deadline for money market funds to close reverse repo transactions to April 28 from Jan. 30, sending the index soaring as much as 5.3% on Thursday.

