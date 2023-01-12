Jan 12, 2023
Turkish Opposition Leader Tells Regulator to Shield Small Investors From Rout
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s main opposition leader called on the country’s markets regulator to protect retail investors, after a rapid reversal turned last year’s strongest stock market into this year’s weakest.
“I am calling on the Capital Markets Board for the last time; carry out your duty and protect small investors,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said on Twitter.
He gave a “deadline” of Monday, without saying what he would do if it was missed.
Borsa Istanbul 100 went from the best-performing equity index of 2022 to the worst performer so far this year, down over 10% due to a broad-based decline that sent both banks and industrial companies plummeting.
In response, authorities postponed a deadline for money market funds to close reverse repo transactions to April 28 from Jan. 30, sending the index soaring as much as 5.3% on Thursday.
Politics
