(Bloomberg) -- A Turkish court in Istanbul sentenced main opposition party’s Istanbul chairwoman with 9 years and 9 months in prison on charges including terrorist propaganda and insulting the president.

Canan Kaftancioglu’s sentence was not suspended as she didn’t show remorse during the trial, opposition party CHP said in a text message. Kaftancioglu will not be sent to prison before her case is heard at an appeals court.

The lira weakened to session low after the court decision and was trading 0.5% lower at 5.7219 per dollar at 3:59 p.m. in Istanbul.

To contact the reporter on this story: Cagan Koc in Istanbul at ckoc2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net;Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.