Turkey’s top opposition leader is promising to spend more on welfare and write off loans for struggling low income Turks as part of efforts to drum up voter support.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party and a likely contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections next June, said on Sunday he would triple the share of social welfare spending to around 12% of the $300-billion state budget.

“Non-performing loans owed by the lowest income groups will have to be negotiated with banks and eventually erased,” Kilicdaroglu told journalists in a press conference in Istanbul. Across the country, Turks are grappling with annual inflation that has breached 80%.

Erdogan’s party has also promised more government spending to alleviate the pain inflicted by rising prices. Erdogan, who is more popular than Kilicdaroglu despite poll ratings hovering near all-time lows, announced a $50 billion project last week to increase home-ownership among lower-income voters.

Erdogan has ample fiscal room to meet at least some of his election promises. The government’s medium-term program predicts a budget gap that’s 3.4% of Turkey’s $830 billion gross-domestic product, after running a surplus during the first eight months of the year.

