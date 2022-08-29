(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s main opposition parties want prosecutors to investigate allegations of corruption against the former chief of the capital markets board and a senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that have been made by a fugitive crime boss.

One of the parties, CHP, said in a statement it had filed a legal complaint against Ali Fuat Taskesenlioglu, the ex-head of the markets regulator, and presidential aide Serkan Taranoglu. Another party, IYI, said in a statement it was planning to do the same. Repeated phone calls for comment to Taskesenlioglu’s and Taranoglu’s mobile numbers went unanswered throughout the weekend and on Monday.

The board, known as CMB, denied any wrongdoing in a statement on Sunday, referring to the claims by criminal gang leader Sedat Peker on his Twitter account.

Officials in the prosecutor’s office were not immediately available for comment. Turkish prosecutors can start an investigation over such accusations and have the power to grant arrest warrants. They can also dismiss the accusations and take no further action.

If a probe is opened it could add to pressure on Erdogan. He is facing general elections next June with approval ratings at a record low.

Mafia Claims Expose Erdogan’s Political Vulnerability

The allegations against Taskesenlioglu and Taranoglu include influence peddling and bribery. They originated from Twitter posts by Peker, who is based in the UAE and who has influence over public sentiment in Turkey - including among Erdogan’s supporters. Since last year he’s been posting on Twitter about top Turkish officials to allege corruption in the president’s inner circle and cabinet.

Peker has said he will continue posting evidence of wrongdoing among top officials.

There have been similar exposes targeting Erdogan’s governments in the past. The most notable one, which began in late 2013, boosted Erdogan’s electoral support instead of eroding it. That was during a time of higher ratings for Erdogan. Turks are currently grappling with annual inflation at close to 80%.

